La pifia de Roger Federer en Madrid

Fourth seed 🇨🇭 @rogerfederer is in the second quarter of the draw.



His projected @MutuaMadridOpen draw (based on ATP Rankings):



🎾 R1: Bye

🎾 R2: Gasquet

🎾 R3: Monfils

🎾 QF: Thiem

🎾 SF: Djokovic

🎾 F: Nadal pic.twitter.com/GEwTtJ2HnZ