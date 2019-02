LeBron llegó a los 32.000 puntos, pero no pudo levantar a los Lakers

With 16 PTS, 15 REB & 16 AST tonight, @russwest44 recorded his 7th straight triple-double!



Michael Jordan had 7 straight during the 1988-89 season, and Russ has now done this 3 times total. The longest triple-double streak in @NBAHistory is held by Wilt Chamberlain (9, 1968). pic.twitter.com/4iJEjRPrTx